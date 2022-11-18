Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3,972.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,959,000 after purchasing an additional 564,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,112,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 803,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,107,000 after purchasing an additional 403,419 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5,149.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 311,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after purchasing an additional 305,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,762,000 after purchasing an additional 299,720 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

NYSE:FBHS opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.37. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $109.10.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

