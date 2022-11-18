Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,852 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMH. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,252,000 after acquiring an additional 420,618 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 12,983.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 318,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 316,274 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,508,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 296,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,383,000 after purchasing an additional 264,005 shares during the period. Finally, B&I Capital AG boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 623,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 237,800 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -156.86%.

In related news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $49,932.99. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,631.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $52,926 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UMH. StockNews.com began coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on UMH Properties from $27.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

