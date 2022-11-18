Cibc World Market Inc. Trims Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,041 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 511,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 32.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 220,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 214,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

