Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Gildan Activewear worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,091,000 after purchasing an additional 252,221 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 13,586.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 155,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after buying an additional 154,744 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 20.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIL. TD Securities dropped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

