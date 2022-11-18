Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of FB Financial worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,763,000 after purchasing an additional 103,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in FB Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after purchasing an additional 92,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FB Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,695,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

FBK stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $47.81.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $133.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FBK shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

In other FB Financial news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $2,583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,568.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FB Financial news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $2,583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,568.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Ayers acquired 53,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,977,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,704,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,760,914.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

