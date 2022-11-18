Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 29,415 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,415 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Repligen worth $33,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 1,629.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Repligen by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 15.6% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 59.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Price Performance

RGEN stock opened at $174.69 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $300.23. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,015.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $35,653,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $176,056.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,401 shares in the company, valued at $17,356,015.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,177 shares of company stock valued at $11,109,378. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.