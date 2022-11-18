Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,863 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of ONEOK worth $31,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 36.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 160,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,435,000 after purchasing an additional 102,474 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 163,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $63.60 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Raymond James cut their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

