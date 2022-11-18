Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $112.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.26. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.47 and a 12-month high of $282.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 24.10, a current ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

