Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,004 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.43% of Third Coast Bancshares worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 171.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 235.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 17.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

TCBX stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.83 million and a P/E ratio of 23.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $30.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Third Coast Bancshares to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

