Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 83,886 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,886 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Arista Networks worth $36,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.7% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2.5% in the first quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET opened at $132.06 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.61. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $119,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total transaction of $2,547,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,220.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $119,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,561 shares of company stock worth $8,904,336 in the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

