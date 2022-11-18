Cibc World Market Inc. Trims Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $114.30.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $122.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.88 and its 200 day moving average is $117.10. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $213.25.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.11%.

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

