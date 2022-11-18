Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth about $43,429,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 372.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 432,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,282,000 after buying an additional 340,716 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $21,824,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,060,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,078,000 after buying an additional 131,811 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $15,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $107.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.25 and its 200-day moving average is $109.87. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARW. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

