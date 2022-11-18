California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,685 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $28,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 618.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DRI shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

Insider Activity

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $146.05 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

