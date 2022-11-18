Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 63,366 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 229,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,366 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PERI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Perion Network by 486.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the period. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network Stock Down 1.0 %

PERI stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52. Perion Network Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Perion Network Profile

PERI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Perion Network from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.