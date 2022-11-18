Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 839,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Kraft Heinz worth $32,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, October 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KHC opened at $37.75 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.27%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.