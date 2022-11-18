Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,146 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $18,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $233,726,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,719,000 after buying an additional 4,062,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,639,000 after buying an additional 3,535,098 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 279,012.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,099 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

