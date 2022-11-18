Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 78,776 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,776 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $20,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 47.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Shares of MS opened at $88.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.60.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

