Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 48,164 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $18,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4,642.9% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HYD stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.66. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $62.63.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.