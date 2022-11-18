Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 31,233 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 365,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,233 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $16,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after buying an additional 2,378,067 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $59,188,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $48,274,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 57.3% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,995,000 after buying an additional 991,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,330,000 after purchasing an additional 962,570 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Unilever stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $54.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

