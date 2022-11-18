Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 197,492 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197,492 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.40% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $20,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RODM. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 47,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 78.5% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 123,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 54,237 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 131,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 35,203 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 398,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

