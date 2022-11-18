Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 36,512 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,512 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $17,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,795,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,199,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,814 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

WMB opened at $33.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

