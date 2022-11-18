Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $17,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHE LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.9 %

DFS stock opened at $107.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.58. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

