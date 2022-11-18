Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Holdings Trimmed by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,543 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $17,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 31,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.49. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $64.48 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

