Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 14,764 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.73% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $16,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,118,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,763,000 after acquiring an additional 243,861 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,390,000 after buying an additional 53,018 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,772,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,130,000 after buying an additional 194,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average is $46.54. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $56.30.

