Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $16,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,106 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 244.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.54.

Progressive Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Progressive

Shares of PGR stock opened at $128.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.25. The company has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 90.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.66 and a 12-month high of $131.00.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,688 shares of company stock valued at $13,069,239. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

