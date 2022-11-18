Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.88% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $16,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYT. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $253.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.47 and a fifty-two week high of $327.81.

