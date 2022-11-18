iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,047 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $17,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,009,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $127.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.60. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $106.29 and a 1 year high of $154.87.

