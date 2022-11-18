iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stock Position Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,290 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 107,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24,682.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,478,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.12. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.01 and a 12-month high of $100.32.

