Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Stake Lowered by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 535,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,011 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $20,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTLC. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3,805.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,378,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 72,474,135 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,759,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,987,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 347,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after buying an additional 130,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,601,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,211,000 after buying an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.