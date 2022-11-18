Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,423 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $17,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,292,600,000 after acquiring an additional 130,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $661,237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,366 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.19.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $245.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.03. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

