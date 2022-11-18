Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 25,375 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,375 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $17,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 91.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,035,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,077,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 8,377.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,912,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,770,000 after buying an additional 2,877,653 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,686,000 after buying an additional 1,189,386 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after buying an additional 1,060,090 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 59.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,414,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,807,000 after buying an additional 897,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI opened at $39.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About British American Tobacco

Several brokerages have commented on BTI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.