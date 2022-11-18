Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,251 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $20,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PZA. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $158,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PZA opened at $22.80 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18.

