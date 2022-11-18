Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 509,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $17,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 217.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 20,697 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $310,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 94.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 53,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 25,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $425,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $40.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.46. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $42.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

