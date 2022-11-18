Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $20.91 Million Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,287 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $20,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 134,826 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at about $881,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 59,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 100,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 35,903 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.72.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.091 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th.

