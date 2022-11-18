Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $19,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 385.3% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,112 shares of company stock valued at $5,545,678. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.11.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $321.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $339.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

