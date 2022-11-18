Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,793 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $17,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

XLG opened at $288.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.46 and a fifty-two week high of $374.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.67 and its 200 day moving average is $295.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

