SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 704,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,491 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $19,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 952.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 244,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 221,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.25. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $31.92.

