Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $19.46 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150,987 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares Silver Trust worth $19,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

