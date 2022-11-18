Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1,834.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860,588 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $19,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $95,660,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,737,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661,556 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,673,000. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,570,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,557.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,289,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,317 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX opened at $21.48 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39.

