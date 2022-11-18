Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 607,004 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR – Get Rating) by 1,374.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 651,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607,004 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $18,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,743,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 399.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 336,257 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,969,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 105,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 149,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 120,582 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $32.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18.

