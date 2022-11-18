Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 645,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 7,476,881 shares.The stock last traded at $11.65 and had previously closed at $11.47.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4483 per share. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.64) to GBX 215 ($2.53) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.65) to GBX 120 ($1.41) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.12) to GBX 155 ($1.82) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.72) to GBX 143 ($1.68) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 6.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 6.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 31.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 155.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 46,586 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.