Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR – Get Rating) by 2,062.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594,080 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 6.75% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $18,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAPR. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 2,298.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DAPR opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $31.97.

