Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 192,289 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,289 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF were worth $20,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the second quarter valued at $368,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the first quarter valued at $612,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 568,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 117,290 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 211.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 73,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 50,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:PSFF opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $21.32.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.