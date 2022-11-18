Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $19,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $122.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.97.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,160. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

