Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,607 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Olin worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,306,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Olin by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,200,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,265 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLN stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on OLN. StockNews.com began coverage on Olin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Olin from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Olin to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.09.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

