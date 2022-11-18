Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group cut Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

CLH opened at $116.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.40. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $124.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

