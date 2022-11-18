Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,618 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Gentex worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Gentex by 63.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 77.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNTX. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

Gentex Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $37.70.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

