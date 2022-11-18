Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Arcosa worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,228,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,356,000 after purchasing an additional 69,247 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 11.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,134,000 after purchasing an additional 218,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,431 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,949,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,518,000 after purchasing an additional 51,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $289,104.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gail M. Peck sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $499,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,129.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $289,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACA. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Arcosa to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens cut Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.52. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $65.80.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.94 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

