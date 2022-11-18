Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after purchasing an additional 143,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,469,000 after buying an additional 16,457 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Crown by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,579,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,683,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,073,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,313,000 after buying an additional 49,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Crown by 13.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,008,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,181,000 after buying an additional 235,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

Shares of CCK opened at $78.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $130.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average of $92.08.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.35%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

