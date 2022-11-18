Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,693 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 163.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.08.

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR opened at $143.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.67 and a twelve month high of $160.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

